More on Gardner Denver's Q4 results

Gardner Denver (GDI +0.4% ) reported Q4 revenues of $712.7M up 7% Y/Y and up 10% excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Industrials revenues $338M (+8% Y/Y); orders $323M (+1% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin was 23.2% up by 110 bps .

Energy revenues of $307M (+4% Y/Y); orders $269M (-4% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin was 31% down by 180 bps , driven primarily by mix, including large midstream project shipments and higher upstream frac pump shipments.

Medical revenues $68M (+17% Y/Y); orders $66M (-1% Y/Y); and Adj. EBITDA margin was 30.2% up by 360 bps .

Q4 Gross margin declined by 40 bps to 37.7%; and operating margin improved by 710 bps to 18.8%.

Adj. EBITDA of $190M (+10% Y/Y) and margin of 26.6% up by 60 bps .

Company generated Free cash flow of $126M (+13% Y/Y) during the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of year was $444.5M, compared to $200.5M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA of $680M to $710M; Company expects low to mid-single digit revenue growth; Capex $50M-$60M; tax rate 24% to 26%; and year end net debt leverage 1.5x to 1.7x.

