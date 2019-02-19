More on Superior Energy Services Q4 results

Superior Energy Services (SPN +19.6% ) says that in Q4 the company experienced lower sequential activity levels and utilization in the US land markets, lower activity was most experienced in pressure pumping due to declining oil prices, along with increasing industry capacity, inclement weather and customers deferral of incremental activity.

In the Gulf of Mexico, premium drill pipe business revenues and margins benefited from favorable mix of activity; hydraulic workover activity improved in Latin America, Europe and in the Asia Pacific region.

Sales increased ~9% to 539M; EBITDA margin expands ~120bps to 15.6%; reports lower adj. operating loss of $13.1M as compared to $36M last year.

Sales by segment: Drilling: $105M (+33% Y/Y); On-shore completion: $255M (+10%); Production: $110M (-7%); Technical Services: $69M (+3%)

In Q4 spending levels declined and the company expects US land markets to remain volatile over the near-term, hence the the company expects to increase percentage of expenditures directed towards cornerstone franchises.

