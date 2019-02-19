Interest rates may need to move `a bit higher': Fed's Mester

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester says that the fed funds rate may need to move "a bit higher than current levels" if the economy performs as she expects this year.

Mester, who spoke at the University of Delaware, sees 2019 as a year of transitions, with the U.S. economy switching from above-trend growth to a "somewhat slower pace, in the 2 to 2 1/2% range."

Reflects less of a boost from fiscal stimulus and "less accommodative" financial conditions.

"Underlying economic fundamentals remain sound," she said.

As for the Fed's balance sheet normalization program, that will be finalized at coming FOMC meetings.

Mester is not a voting member on the FOMC this year.

