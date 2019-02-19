Tile Shop -15% after limited guidance update

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is down 15.4% after the company's lack of complete full-year guidance particulars surprise some analysts and investors. Citi attributes the caution to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Tile Shop management reaffirmed long-term targets for adjusted EBITDA margin of +20% and pretax return on capital employed of 20% or greater, while limiting its shorter term guidance to a FY19 gross margin expectation of 69% to 70% of sales.

During Q4, Tile Shop's comparable sales growth of 5.0% just missed the consensus estimate of +5.3%.

