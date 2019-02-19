Aurelius on trial win: Windstream chose to bet company, and lost

Aurelius Capital Management has spoken in sharp response to Windstream's (NASDAQ:WIN) statement about the company's loss to Aurelius in their debt-default trial.

Launching with a series of quotes from Windstream management from the past several months about confidence in a win, Aurelius says it's gratified by victory but says Windstream's professed surprise "has only the modest virtue of consistency to commend it."

"We take no pleasure in Windstream's resulting financial predicament," Aurelius says. "Windstream could easily have averted it – first by not playing fast and loose with its noteholders in 2015, hoping nobody would hold the company to account, and second by settling.

"In our view, a management and a board with an extreme and unwarranted assessment of Windstream's legal case chose to bet the company," Aurelius continues. "The company lost."

An appeal is "welcome news," Aurelius says: It would require Windstream to post a surety bond exceeding $300M, and "we are happy to take the surety company's credit over Windstream's."

"To noteholders who chose to play the company's game even after it had broken its promise, we wish you luck with your exchange notes," Aurelius concludes. "Between their dubious status and their OID risk in bankruptcy, we suspect you will need it."

In first regular action since the Friday-night verdict, WIN is down 61.3% ; Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), linked to Windstream's fortunes by their master lease, is off 38% .

