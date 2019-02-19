Homebuilders rise amid stronger-than-expected builder confidence

Homebuilders advance as February builder sentiment came in stronger than expected, bolstered by rising consumer confidence and falling mortgage rates.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) gains 0.9% .

The National Association of Home Builders February Housing Market Index rose to 62 from a revised 58 reading in January and exceeded the consensus estimate of 59.

Regional HMI Index jumped to 66 in the South from 61 in January, while the Midwest index increased to 55 from 49.

Meanwhile, the West HMI fell to 67 from 70, as the Northeast slipped to 45 from 47.

Among individual names: D.R. Horton (DHI +1.2% ), KB Home (KBH +1.7% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.2% ), Beazer Homes (BZH +2.2% ), Hovnanian (HOV +4.7% ).

