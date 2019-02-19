Helix Energy -5% following larger than expected Q4 loss

Helix Energy (HLX -5.4% ) slides after posting a larger than expected Q4 loss and a 3% Y/Y decline in revenues while also guiding FY 2019 revenues below analyst expectations.

HLX says Q4 revenues in its Well Intervention segment rose 7% Y/Y but fell 26% Q/Q to $114.8M, primarily the result of lower vessel utilization and rates in the Gulf of Mexico and the seasonal slowdown in the North Sea; overall utilization fell to 79% in Q4 vs. 91% in Q3.

Operating cash flow fell to $45.9M in Q4 from $63.2M in Q3, primarily due to a decrease in operating income, but increased from $20.3M Y/Y.

HLX forecasts FY 2019 revenues of $700M-$760M vs. $770M analyst consensus estimate, and sees adjusted EBITDA of $165M-$190M.

"Despite the continued challenging energy market and the seasonal slowdown in the North Sea, our results for the quarter and year reflect our continued efforts at improving operations and reducing costs," says President and CEO Owen Kratz.