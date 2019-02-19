Allegion -3.7% post Q4 results

Allegion (ALLE -3.7% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 12.7%Y/Y to $702.4M, revenues reflect strong organic growth as well as benefits from acquisitions, offsetting negative foreign currency impacts.

Q4 gross margin declined 152 bps to 42.8%; operating margin declined 90 bps to 20.1% and adj. operating margin declined by 134 bps to 20.7%.

The Americas segment revenues increased 13% and +7.6% on an organic basis.

The EMEIA segment revenues increased 4.4% and +4.3 % on an organic basis, reflecting continued strength in our SimonsVoss and Interflex businesses.

The Asia-Pacific segment revenues increased 44.9% and +4.6% on an organic basis.

Available cash flow for 2018 was $408.7M; Y/Y increase in available cash flow was driven by increased earnings as well as a $50M discretionary pension payment made in the prior year.

The company ended 2018 with cash of $283.8M and total debt of $1,444.8M.

Also, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27/ordinary share payable on March 29, 2019.

2019 Outlook: The company expects FY 2019 revenues to increase 5-6%, on both a reported and organic basis, when compared with 2018.

