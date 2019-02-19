BHP's Mackenzie has no plans to quit, supports body to oversee tailings dams

BHP (BHP 1.5% ) CEO Andrew Mackenzie says he has no plans to quit his position and will focus on the "nuclear level of safety" needed to avoid a repeat of Vale's (VALE -0.5% ) deadly tailings dam collapse in Brazil.

"I've got a lot to do right now and I've got a lot to do on tailings dams," Mackenzie said after reporting the company's H1 earnings results.

Speculation about Mackenzie's fate has been ongoing since 2017 when activist investor Elliott Advisors began campaigning for change at the miner and Ken MacKenzie was appointed as chairman.

Mackenzie called for the creation of an independent international body to oversee the construction, integrity and operations of tailings dams, saying "as an industry, we now have to redouble our efforts to make sure events like this simply cannot happen."

The CEO said it is too early to know the impact of the disaster on efforts to restart BHP and Vale’s jointly owned Samarco operation, shut since November 2015 after a dam collapse killed 19 people.