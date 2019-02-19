Danske Bank ADRs +2.4% as it pulls out of Baltics, Russia

Danske Bank A/S ADRs (OTCPK:DNKEY) gain 2.4% after the Danish bank said it's closing its banking activities in the Baltics and Russia in the aftermath of the money-laundering scandal at its tiny Estonian branch.

Estonian authorities ordered Danske Bank to stop banking operations in Estonia, and the bank has agreed to the action.

Separate from the Estonian notification and in-line with focusing on core Nordic markets, Danske will also close its activities in Latvia, Lithuania, and Russia.

Its shared services center in Lithuania, which undertakes a number of administrative functions for Danske Bank, will continue to operate.

