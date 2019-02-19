More on Franklin Electric Q4 results

Franklin Electric (FELE +6.3% ) reports Q4 sales increased 10% Y/Y to $317M primarily driven by the US Water Systems and Fueling Systems businesses

Sales by segment: Water: $196M (+8%); Fueling: $76M (+12%); Distribution: $56M (+13%)

Water margin improved; but Fueling margin declined from last year’s record margin, due to mix & cost pressures; overall adj. operating margin expands ~60bps to 9.3%; gross margin improves slightly by ~15bps to 33%.

The company says that cash generation in the quarter was strong and reductions in working capital drove 2018 free cash flow to equal net income for the year.

The company expects that for 2019 organic growth will slow from 9% in 2018 to ~4%-6%; anticipates ~$27M (or 2%) forex in 2019 revenue; estimates 2019 EPS before restructuring charges to be between $2.37 and $2.47.

