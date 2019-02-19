SiteOne Landscape Supply +3% post Q4 results beat

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE +3% ) reported Q4 sales increase of 14.2% to $474.6M, and organic sales increase of 4% Y/Y. Acquisitions contributed $41.7M, to net sales growth for the quarter.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 40 bps to 31.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $18.1M (+18% Y/Y) and margin improved by 10 bps to 3.8%.

SG&A expenses were $150.1M (+12.2% Y/Y) and margin was 31.6% down by 56 bps .

Net Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $78.1M, compared to $16.3M a year ago.

Company completed the acquisition of Cutting Edge Curbing Sand & Rock and signed a definitive agreement to acquire All Pro Horticulture with ~$25M in combined TTM net sales.

FY19 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $193M to $207M, and expects the Adj. EBITDA margin to expand.

