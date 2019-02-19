China cracks down on P2P online lending

Some Chinese online lending stocks slump after the Chinese government said it has investigated 380 online lenders and froze $1.5B of assets after a spate of scandals in the huge industry that until 2017 was lightly regulated.
The investigation started because of the number of complaints regarding fraud, mismanagement, and waste centered on person-to-person lending.
Online lending grew by triple digits annually until regulators tightened controls in 2017, the AP reports.
The government statement didn't list the lenders that were investigated.
China online lending stocks: (CLDC -1.5%), (XRF -3.4%), (PPDF +7.2%), (JT -5%), (HX +2.1%), (YRD +3.5%), (LX +0.7%), (QD +2%).
