China cracks down on P2P online lending

Some Chinese online lending stocks slump after the Chinese government said it has investigated 380 online lenders and froze $1.5B of assets after a spate of scandals in the huge industry that until 2017 was lightly regulated.

The investigation started because of the number of complaints regarding fraud, mismanagement, and waste centered on person-to-person lending.

Online lending grew by triple digits annually until regulators tightened controls in 2017, the AP reports.

The government statement didn't list the lenders that were investigated.