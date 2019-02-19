Diller: Hollywood 'irrelevant,' and Netflix has won the game

Media mogul (and now tech mogul) Barry Diller weighs in on the media-industry topic du jour -- whether we've now reached a tipping point of power in the streaming evolution: "Hollywood is now irrelevant."

Speaking to Kara Swisher on a Recode podcast, Diller suggests the reign at the top has ended for the classic big six movie studios -- Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.2% , FOXA +0.2% ), Paramount (VIA +0.4% , VIAB), Warner Bros. (NYSE:T), Disney (DIS +0.9% ), Columbia (SNE +0.8% ) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

“It was these six movie companies essentially were able to extend their hegemony into everything else. It didn’t matter that they started it," Diller says. "When it got big enough, they got to buy it. For the first time, they ain’t buying anything. Meaning they’re not buying Netflix (NFLX +1.5% ). They are not buying Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ).”

As for Disney's big plans for Disney Plus, the company will be "OK in streaming," but "those who chase Netflix are fools."

"Short of some existential event, it is Netflix’s," he says. "No one can get, I believe, to their level of subscribers, which gives them real dominance.”