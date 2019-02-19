U.S. Silica +6% after posting lighter than expected Q4 loss

U.S. Silica (SLCA +6.2% ) pushes higher after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss, driven by increased supply of sand to industries such as glass and construction while its main frac sand business slows.

Q4 sales at the company's industrial and specialty products unit more than doubled to $113.8M, offsetting a 20% drop in revenue to $243.5M from its traditional business of supplying sand for use in fracking, as oil producers held back on well completions.

SLCA says overall sales of 4.64M tons in Q4 fell 3% Q/Q from 4.8M tons but rose 15% Y/Y.

SLCA says it expects three quarters of its 2019 profits to be driven by its industrials unit and Sandbox, which provides transportation and storage facilities for proppant used in fracking.