Kraton +24% after saying it may sell Cariflex business
Feb. 19, 2019 12:55 PM ETKraton Corporation (KRA)KRABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kraton (KRA +24.5%) cruises to its biggest one-day gain since going public in 2009, after saying a review of strategic alternatives for its Cariflex business could result in a sale.
- KRA says Cariflex, which makes products for the health care industry, and its "attractive growth prospects" are not currently "appropriately valued as part of Kraton" and that focusing on KRA's core businesses, while strengthening the balance sheet for future growth opportunities, would be the best use for capital.
- KRA also unveils a stock buyback program of as much as $50M and reaffirms FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of ~$380M, excluding any adverse impact from Hurricane Michael.