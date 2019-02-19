FDA OKs Novo's Esperoct for hemophilia A

The FDA approves Novo Nordisk's (NVO +0.3% ) long-acting factor VIII replacement therapy ESPEROCT (turoctocog alfa pegol) for adults and children with hemophilia A for routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes, on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes and perioperative management of bleeding.

The company says it will not be able to launch the product in the U.S. before 2020 due to third-party intellectual property agreements.

Hemophilia A-related tickers: CBIO, OTCQX:RHHBY, BMRN, OTCPK:BAYRY, QURE, SGMO, ONCE, TAK, ALNY, SNY