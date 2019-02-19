More on Apergy Q4 results

Apergy (APY +4.3% ) reports Production & Automation Technologies segment Q4 revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $235M, due to artificial lift portfolio and ongoing adoption of digital technologies

Drilling Technologies segment revenue increased 24% to $76M, driven by higher demand for polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 370bps to 25% on adjusted EBITDA of $77.8M that exceeded top-end of guidance range by ~$3M.

Generated cash from operating activities of $71M, and repaid $25M of term loan debt

Expects Q1 FY19 growth to be moderate driven by slower market activity; anticipates adjusted EBITDA of ~$69M-$73M

Previously: Apergy beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 18)