House panel demands Facebook response on health info exposure

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has demanded a briefing from Facebook (FB +0.3% ), to answer for the exposure of users' personal health information from "closed" groups on the service.

That follows a "troubling" consumer complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the panel says.

“Despite the indications that the groups were private and anonymous, people and companies who should not have been admitted to these groups gained access to them and to lists of group members,” the committee says in a letter.

“People used the member lists and other information from these groups to target and harass members of the groups. Insurance companies may have used information from these private groups to make decisions about insurance offerings for group members.”