Hudbay +6% as Waterton ratchets up pressure to oust CEO, board

Hudbay Minerals (HBM +6.2% ) is higher after its second largest investor, Waterton Global Resource Management, says the company's shares could more than double if it changes its strategy.

HBM could be worth ~C$19/share if it changes its leadership, reviews its portfolio and improves capital allocation, 12% owner Waterton says in a new presentation.

Waterton says HBM has deployed more than $4.8B since 2010 on capital projects with little to show for it, which combined with several earnings misses and other factors has shaken shareholders' trust in the company.

The P-E firm wants to replace current CEO Alan Hair and Chairman Alan Hibben with former Nevsun Resources CEO, Peter Kukielski and former Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CEO Richard Nesbitt, respectively.