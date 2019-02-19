Hudbay +6% as Waterton ratchets up pressure to oust CEO, board

Hudbay Minerals (HBM +6.2%) is higher after its second largest investor, Waterton Global Resource Management, says the company's shares could more than double if it changes its strategy.
HBM could be worth ~C$19/share if it changes its leadership, reviews its portfolio and improves capital allocation, 12% owner Waterton says in a new presentation.
Waterton says HBM has deployed more than $4.8B since 2010 on capital projects with little to show for it, which combined with several earnings misses and other factors has shaken shareholders' trust in the company.
The P-E firm wants to replace current CEO Alan Hair and Chairman Alan Hibben with former Nevsun Resources CEO, Peter Kukielski and former Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CEO Richard Nesbitt, respectively.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox