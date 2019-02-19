MoffettNathanson takes Sell sign off CenturyLink

MoffettNathanson has upgraded CenturyLink (CTL +3.3% ) to Neutral, saying that a Sell rating isn't justified at current risk/reward levels.

That follows earnings last week that featured a hefty dividend cut.

"Key catalysts that shorts have been waiting for to shake the stock loose have already played out," the firm's Nick Del Deo writes, adding upside risk could yet come from accretive M&A activity or a spin-off of the consumer business -- a move alluded to by newly activist shareholder Southeastern Asset Management.

Along with the upgrade, the firm updated its price target down to $12 from $16, now implying 15.4% downside from current pricing.