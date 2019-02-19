BAML dissects Walmart's strong quarter

Bank of America Merrill Lynch notes Walmart (WMT +3.7% ) saw its best Q4 comparable sales performance in 15 years, highlighted by a strong grocery comp.

Q4 analysis: "2-year comp growth of 6.8% was the strongest rate in 9 years. F4Q traffic grew 0.9% (similar to F3Q levels) but ticket growth accelerated to 3.3% (vs. 2.2% in F3Q and up 230bps y/y), which we believe reflected a strong holiday sales performance, a favorable macro backdrop and WMT’s successful efforts to merchandise customers up the price continuum."

BAML thinks Walmart is continuing to benefit by what it calls the "discount store cycle" playing out in the U.S., with aging millennials and baby boomers driving growth of budget-conscious consumers.

The anayst team keeps a Buy rating on Walmart and price objective of $115.

