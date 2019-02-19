Stocks maintain gains, for now

In a wobbly session, all three major U.S. stock averages hang onto small gains in early afternoon trading, amid strong earnings from Walmart and continuing U.S.-China trade talks.

Investors may be hesitant to make any big bets until the Fed releases minutes of its January meeting on Wednesday.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 each gain 0.2% , while the Dow is up almost 0.1% .

Eight of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the green, with consumer staples ( +0.8% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) advancing the most.

Healthcare ( -0.1% ) and industrials ( -0.1% ) turn in the weakest performance.

Oil rises 0.7% to $56.00 per barrel and gold, up 1.7% to $1.343.90/oz., jumps to a 10-month high.

Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.2% .

10-year Treasury price gains, pushing yield down 2 bps to 2.64%.