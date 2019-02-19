Stocks maintain gains, for now

In a wobbly session, all three major U.S. stock averages hang onto small gains in early afternoon trading, amid strong earnings from Walmart and continuing U.S.-China trade talks.
Investors may be hesitant to make any big bets until the Fed releases minutes of its January meeting on Wednesday.
Nasdaq and S&P 500 each gain 0.2%, while the Dow is up almost 0.1%.
Eight of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in the green, with consumer staples (+0.8%) and materials (+0.6%) advancing the most.
Healthcare (-0.1%) and industrials (-0.1%) turn in the weakest performance.
Oil rises 0.7% to $56.00 per barrel and gold, up 1.7% to $1.343.90/oz., jumps to a 10-month high.
Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.2%.
10-year Treasury price gains, pushing yield down 2 bps to 2.64%.
Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 96.47.
