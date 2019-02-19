Maryland strikes out in reviving drug price-gouging law

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the state of Maryland's appeal of an appeals court ruling that struck down its anti-price gouging law citing the illegality of state-level regulation of interstate commerce.

A trade group representing generic drugmakers filed the legal challenge to the law.

Maryland's law, enacted in 2017 after high-profile price hikes by certain pharma firms, including Turing Pharmaceuticals with Daraprim, prohibited "unconscionable" price increases for essential off-patent medicines or generics sold there.

