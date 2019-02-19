Powerbridge prices its IPO

Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) sets terms for its U.S. IPO with plans to offer 2.2M shares at $4.50 to $5.50. At the midpoint, the IPO would raise $4.84M.

The company provides trade software solutions in China and is focusing more on enterprise, SaaS, and blockchain solutions as it moves away from government work.

Financials: For the fiscal years ending December 2016 and 2017, revenues were $21.2M and $21.6M, respectively. Net profit grew from $3.5M in 2016 to $4M in 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, revenues were $6.6M and $7.9M, respectively, and net profit was $1.5M and $1.3M, respectively.

Powerbridge wants to list on the Nasdaq under the "PBTS" ticker. Maxim Group and Benchmark are joint underwriting.