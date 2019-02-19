Goldman Asia-Pacific CEO Hitchner set to retire: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.4% ) chairman and CEO for the Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan, Ken Hitchner, is retiring after almost 30 years with the company, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hitchner, who's 58, will stay in his Hong Kong-based role unit until mid-2019. He relocated to Asia about six years ago and was promoted to his current role in September of 2017.

Todd Leland and James Paradise, co-presidents of Asia outside of Japan, will be the most senior executives in the region after Hitchner leaves.