BAML prefers Tempur Sealy over Sleep Number

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Tempur Sealy (TPX +1.6% ) and Sleep Number (SNBR +2.3% ) have outperformed the industry after doing a strong job differentiating their premium brands from competitors and thriving at higher price points.

Looking ahead, the firm has a very different view on the two mattress retailers. Tempur Sealy is assigned a Buy rating, with significant earnings potential seen, while Sleep Number is tagged with an Underperform rating due to the high valuation on the name relative to growth.