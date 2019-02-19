Ford quits heavy truck business in South America

Ford (F +2.5% ) announces it will exit the commercial heavy truck business in South America in a bid to move toward sustainable profitability in the region.

The company will cease production at the São Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil during 2019, ending sales of the F-4000, F-350 and Fiesta small car.

Ford's says its decision to exit the heavy commercial trucks business came after months of pursuing viable alternatives, including possible partnerships and a sale of the operation. Ford notes that the business would have required significant capital investments to meet market needs and increasing regulatory costs with no viable path to profitability.

Source: Press Release