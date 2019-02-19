Freeport McMoRan +7% on second big upgrade in a week

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +7.6% ) extends last week's strong gains after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $16 price target and double upgrades Southern Copper (SCCO +6.5% ) to Buy from Sell, citing a more constructive cooper market backdrop.

Citi's global commodity team is bullish on copper, noting that exchange inventory is at 10-year lows and Chinese weakness appears to be turning, and believes copper equities have "significant rebound potential" with the stocks down 30%-40% YTD

FCX has surged 15% since Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock last Wednesday, also citing a bullish outlook for copper.

