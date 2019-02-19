HollyFrontier Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+185.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+12.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.