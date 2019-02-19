Owens Corning Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.