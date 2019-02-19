Gannett Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.3M (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.