Southern CO Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-54.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.66B (-17.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.