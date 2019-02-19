SM Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2019 5:35 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)SMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-137.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.84M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.