QEP Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-98.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.46M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.