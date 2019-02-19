Belden Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)BDCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $662.51M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.