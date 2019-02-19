Noble Corp Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.05M (-12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.