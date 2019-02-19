Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.48M (-26.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.