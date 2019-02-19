WPX Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.97M (+23.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WPX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.