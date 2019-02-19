Anadarko inks another supply deal for Mozambique LNG project

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.3% ) says it signed a 20-year deal with Indonesia's Pertamina to sell 1M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its planned Mozambique LNG project, bringing the project closer to a final investment decision.

It is the fifth sales agreement signed for the 12.88M mt/year Moxambique LNG project this month alone, bringing the total deals signed to seven for more than 9.5M mt/year.

APC says the project is "well positioned to make a sanctioning decision in the first half of this year, as we remain on track to complete the project financing process, secure the necessary approvals, and have executed a sufficient volume of long-term "sales and purchase agreements."