TechnipFMC Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.41B (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.