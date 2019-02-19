Pegasystems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.72M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.