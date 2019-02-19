Copart Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $491.73M (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.