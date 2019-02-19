Qualcomm argues against Apple's patent workaround

Qualcomm (QCOM +0.8% ) says in a filing that Apple's (AAPL +0.3% ) OS redesign around a QCOM patent undermines its argument that the U.S. International Trade Commission shouldn't ban iPhone imports.

Qualcomm: “While Apple speculates about the adverse effects of an exclusion order -- and assumes that Apple and Intel will act against their economic self-interest and out of step with their public disclosures -- it is undisputable that failure to enter an order in the event a violation is found would deprive Qualcomm of the fruits of its decades-long commitment to R&D and weaken its incentive to innovate."

Apple had asked the agency to either not impose a ban, saying it's against the public interest, or to at least give the company six months to fully implement the change and have it checked by Customs.

Intel (INTC) has said such a ban would force it out of the market.

The ITC's final decision is expected by March 26.