Bausch Health Companies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.