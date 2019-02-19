NetEase Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (+32.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.