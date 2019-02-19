SEC proposes to expand "test-the-waters" reform to all issuers

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposes expanding a reform that would permit investor views about potential offerings to be taken into account at an earlier stage in the process than it is today.

The new rule would expand the "test-the-waters" accommodation, now available to emerging growth companies, to all issuers, including investment company issuers.

The proposal would allow all prospective issuers to gauge market interest in a possible IPO or other proposed registered securities offering by allowing discussions with certain investors before the filing of a registration statement.