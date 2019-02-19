Trucking industry expected to face more headwinds

ACT Research issues its latest state of the trucking industry report.

"Slower freight growth, an easing of driver supply constraints, the resumption of the long-run freight productivity trend, and strong Class 8 tractor fleet growth will increasingly pressure rates, and by extension, trucker profits in 2019," notes ACT analyst Kenny Vieth.

Vieth says that Class 8 orders have decelerated sharply over the past several months, with net orders in January reaching 16,089 units, the lowest monthly order intake since October 2016.

The report also indicated that at present the slowdown seems to be more a story of the second-half 2018 order pull-forward and large backlogs, and less about freight cycle and capacity issues.

