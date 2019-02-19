Intelsat Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Intelsat (NYSE:I) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $538.48M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, I has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.