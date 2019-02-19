IAMGOLD Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.46M (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IAG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Iamgold: Troubles Continue With Higher Costs And Lower Production